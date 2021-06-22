Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) ("TBA"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that shareholders of TBA voted to approve the proposed business combination with ironSource, a leading business platform for the App Economy, at its Extraordinary General Meeting held on June 22, 2021.

More than 96% of the votes cast at the meeting voted to approve the business combination. Holders of approximately 86% of TBA's issued and outstanding shares cast votes at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

As previously announced, the combined company will retain the ironSource Ltd. name and is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new symbol "IS" on June 29, 2021, following the close of the business combination, which is expected to take place on June 28, 2021.

"Through their overwhelming support, our shareholders recognize the unique combination of scale, business growth and profitability that ironSource offers and the value Thoma Bravo Advantage provides through its deep operational and investment expertise in the software sector," said Orlando Bravo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Thoma Bravo Advantage, as well as a founder and managing partner at Thoma Bravo. "We look forward to supporting ironSource as it enters the public markets and furthers its leadership position as one of the fastest growing and most innovative platforms for building and scaling businesses in the App Economy."

A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed by Thoma Bravo Advantage with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Thoma Bravo Advantage

Thoma Bravo Advantage is a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purposes of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Its Class A ordinary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TBA." Thoma Bravo Advantage is sponsored by Thoma Bravo Advantage Sponsor LLC, which was formed by individuals affiliated with Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm focused on the software and technology-enabled software services sector. Thoma Bravo Advantage was formed for the purpose of executing a business combination in the software industry.