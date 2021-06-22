checkAd

Entravision’s Shoboy Show Now Syndicated in Two Additional Hispanic Markets, Houston and San Diego

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Shoboy Show hosted by Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo is now also being syndicated in San Diego, CA on XRST-FM and in Houston, TX on KLOL-FM.

The Shoboy Show is a feel-good entertainment experience that’s real, relatable and fun. The morning show is featured on Entravision’s Latin Urban Fuego Hot Hits stations and targets the new generation of bilingual Latinos who live the “Spanglish” lifestyle.

The Shoboy Show has been actively expanding its market base. In 2020, the show launched in McAllen, TX (KKPS 99.5 FM), Sacramento, CA (KHHM 103.5 FM) and Stockton-Modesto, CA (KCVR 98.9 FM) in August; in Albuquerque, New Mexico (KJFA 102.9 AM-FM) in October; and in Salt Lake City, UT (KBMG 106.3 FM) in November.

In 2021, the Shoboy Show debuted in Santa Barbara-Santa Maria, CA (KRTO 97.1 FM) in January, followed by Las Vegas, NV (KRRN 92.7 FM) and Palm Springs, CA (KPST 103.5 FM) in March. With the San Diego and Houston markets, ten stations now syndicate the program. Entravision has an exclusive sales agreement to represent the Shoboy Show nationally on a network basis.

WHERE: Más Flo, 107.7, XRST-FM, San Diego – as of April 5, 2021

Mega, 101.1, KLOL-FM, Houston – as of June 21, 2021

“Adding both San Diego and Houston to the Shoboy Show market lineup greatly enhances our network clients’ ability to reach the English- and Spanish-speaking Latino markets,” said Chris Munoz, Entravision’s EVP of National and Network Sales. “Edgar ‘Shoboy’ Sotelo’s content continues to attract a wide variety of listeners, and we are excited to be rolling out this well-loved show into two new markets.”

“We are beyond thrilled to join ‘Más Flo’ in San Diego/Tijuana and the Mega 101 familia in Houston,” said Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo. “Our show’s content attracts an extensive bilingual audience that reaches beyond the US borders and is perfectly representative of the demographics of each region in which it airs. We continue to have discussions with additional stations around the country and look forward to adding more markets to our show’s lineup in the future.”

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Entravision has 54 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks, and 48 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Our dynamic digital portfolio includes Entravision Digital, which serves SMBs in high-density U.S. Latino markets and provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms that allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms, along with Cisneros Interactive, a leader in digital advertising solutions in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets representing major technology platforms. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

