FG New America Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Opportunity Financial

“The entire OppFi team is energized to emerge from the process as a listed company,” stated Jared Kaplan, chief executive officer, OppFi. “We continue to build out our digital financial services platform and deliver upon our mission of expanding credit access and financial inclusion for millions of overlooked individuals.”

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA) (“FGNA”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that it has set a meeting date of July 16, 2021 for its special meeting (the "Special Meeting") to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Opportunity Financial, LLC (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to serve the everyday consumer. Holders of record of FGNA common stock as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Special Meeting.

FGNA Chairman Joe Moglia stated, “The team at FG New America and I are excited for OppFi to enter the public markets as they reach another milestone in the transaction process. We all are eager to complete the proposed business combination, allowing OppFi to execute on its growth strategy while transforming the American financial system.”

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by FGNA's stockholders and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close promptly after the Special Meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually, and FGNA stockholders can attend the Special Meeting using the virtual meeting instructions set forth on their proxy cards. If any FGNA stockholder does not receive a copy of the definitive proxy statement for the Business Combination, that stockholder should contact their broker or contact Alliance Advisors, FGNA's proxy solicitor, for assistance, toll-free at (888) 991-1293 (banks and brokers can call collect at (855) 200-8127). FGNA stockholders who have questions or need assistance in voting their shares are instructed to call Alliance Advisors at (855) 200-8127.

FGNA stockholders can register for the Special Meeting by visiting the following link: https://www.cstproxy.com/fgnewamerica/2021/. Only FGNA stockholders with valid control numbers from their proxy cards may submit questions. FGNA stockholders will have the opportunity to submit questions both in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting, in each case upon receipt of their proxy cards and the control numbers set forth therein. All questions should be submitted via the chat box on the virtual meeting page on the link listed above. Questions submitted in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting will be addressed during the Special Meeting as time permits and at the sole and absolute discretion of FGNA. Questions will be addressed in the order received. FGNA stockholders who need assistance submitting questions should call Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, FGNA's virtual meeting provider, at (917) 262-2373.