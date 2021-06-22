checkAd

FG New America Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Opportunity Financial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA) (“FGNA”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that it has set a meeting date of July 16, 2021 for its special meeting (the "Special Meeting") to approve the previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with Opportunity Financial, LLC (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to serve the everyday consumer. Holders of record of FGNA common stock as of the close of business on June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Special Meeting.

“The entire OppFi team is energized to emerge from the process as a listed company,” stated Jared Kaplan, chief executive officer, OppFi. “We continue to build out our digital financial services platform and deliver upon our mission of expanding credit access and financial inclusion for millions of overlooked individuals.”

FGNA Chairman Joe Moglia stated, “The team at FG New America and I are excited for OppFi to enter the public markets as they reach another milestone in the transaction process. We all are eager to complete the proposed business combination, allowing OppFi to execute on its growth strategy while transforming the American financial system.”

The closing of the Business Combination is subject to approval by FGNA's stockholders and the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close promptly after the Special Meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Special Meeting will be held virtually, and FGNA stockholders can attend the Special Meeting using the virtual meeting instructions set forth on their proxy cards. If any FGNA stockholder does not receive a copy of the definitive proxy statement for the Business Combination, that stockholder should contact their broker or contact Alliance Advisors, FGNA's proxy solicitor, for assistance, toll-free at (888) 991-1293 (banks and brokers can call collect at (855) 200-8127). FGNA stockholders who have questions or need assistance in voting their shares are instructed to call Alliance Advisors at (855) 200-8127.

FGNA stockholders can register for the Special Meeting by visiting the following link: https://www.cstproxy.com/fgnewamerica/2021/. Only FGNA stockholders with valid control numbers from their proxy cards may submit questions. FGNA stockholders will have the opportunity to submit questions both in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting, in each case upon receipt of their proxy cards and the control numbers set forth therein. All questions should be submitted via the chat box on the virtual meeting page on the link listed above. Questions submitted in advance of the Special Meeting and during the Special Meeting will be addressed during the Special Meeting as time permits and at the sole and absolute discretion of FGNA. Questions will be addressed in the order received. FGNA stockholders who need assistance submitting questions should call Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, FGNA's virtual meeting provider, at (917) 262-2373.

Seite 1 von 3
FG New America Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FG New America Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination With Opportunity Financial FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA) (“FGNA”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, today announced that it has set a meeting date of July 16, 2021 for its special meeting (the "Special Meeting") to approve the previously announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600
BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
OppFi Named a Crain’s Fast 50 Company for the Third Consecutive Year
09.06.21
OppFi Announces New Relationship with Best Money Moves to Expand Credit Access Through Employers with SalaryTap