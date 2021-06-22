checkAd

Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ APXT) and AvePoint Will Make a Donation to Girls Who Code for Every Shareholder who Votes on the Business Combination, up to $100,000 Total

Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. ("Apex" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: APXT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, encourages every stockholder to vote their shares in favor of the of the company’s proposed business combination with AvePoint, Inc. ("AvePoint"), and to vote FOR all the related proposals described in the company’s definitive proxy statement dated June 2, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement"). The related proposals are necessary to properly approve the business combination.

Apex and AvePoint will donate $1 for every shareholder who votes before June 30, up to $100,000 total, to Girls Who Code. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to close the gender gap in technology. Apex and AvePoint believe that the future of STEM is rooted in future generations where diversity is a strength that will set extraordinary organizations apart from the ordinary. The donations will be made for each vote cast, regardless of the content of the vote.

“Through AvePoint’s forward-looking position on aggressive, competitive and inclusive technology advancement, supporting Girls Who Code can help create a more equitable future for generations to come,” said Dr. Tianyi “TJ Jiang, CEO of AvePoint.

In order to be counted, all votes must be submitted on or prior to June 30. The Board of Directors of Apex has recommended that stockholders vote FOR all 6 proposals and subparts. Stockholders of record of Apex common stock as of the close of business on the record date of June 1, 2021 may vote at or before the Special Meeting.

Stockholders should vote their shares, no matter how many shares they own. Every vote counts! If you need assistance voting your shares, please visit www.voteapxt.com or contact Apex’s proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, Inc. by telephone at 1-888-410-7851 or by email at proxy@mackenziepartners.com.

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables customers to collaborate with confidence. AvePoint’s data management solutions help its diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on AvePoint’s solutions. AvePoint’s SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Its multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

