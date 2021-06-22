checkAd

VWAGY Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Volkswagen AG Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 22:06  |  20   |   |   

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Volkswagen AG ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC: VWAGY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Volkswagen securities between March 29, 2021 and March 30, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vwagy.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) "Voltswagen" was never going to be used by the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. ("VWoA"), or on any relevant vehicle; (2) Volkswagen, VWoA, and their spokespeople purposefully misled reporters regarding the now-purported "joke" and/or "promotion"; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/vwagy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Volkswagen you have until June 29, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VWAGY Deadline Alert Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Volkswagen AG Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 29, 2021 Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Volkswagen AG ("Volkswagen" or the "Company") (OTC: VWAGY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600
BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels