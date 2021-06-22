Timbercreek Financial Announces $45 Million Bought Deal Offering of Convertible Debentures and Redemption of 5.45% Convertible Unsecured Debentures

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (“Timbercreek Financial” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc. pursuant to which the underwriters will purchase $45 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of the Company due July 31, 2028 (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). The Company has also granted to the underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional $6.75 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures at the same price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period of up to 30 days following closing of the Offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the gross proceeds of the offering will total $51.75 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving credit facility, and to subsequently draw on the credit facility for the purpose of redeeming its 5.45% convertible unsecured debentures due March 31, 2022 (the “5.45% Debentures”) as further described below.

The Debentures will mature on July 31, 2028 and will accrue interest at the rate of 5.25% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on January 31 and July 31 of each year, commencing January 31, 2022. At the holder’s option, the Debentures may be converted into common shares of the Company at any time prior to the close of business on the earlier of the business day immediately preceding the maturity date and the business day immediately preceding the date (if any) fixed for redemption of the Debentures. The conversion price will be $11.40 for each common share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Debentures will not be redeemable before July 31, 2024. On and after July 31, 2024 and prior to July 31, 2026, the Debentures may be redeemed, in whole or in part, from time to time at the Company’s option at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) during the 20 consecutive trading days ending on the fifth trading day preceding the date on which notice of the redemption is given is not less than 125% of the conversion price. On and after July 31, 2026, the Company may, at its option, redeem the Debentures, in whole or in part, from time to time at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.