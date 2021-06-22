Aveanna to be Added to Russell 2000 Index
ATLANTA, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (“Aveanna”) today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes
annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted earlier this month.
Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
Tony Strange, Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are pleased by the enhanced visibility this addition brings to our company as we begin our journey in the public markets and continue to execute our growth initiatives and pursue value creation opportunities for all of our stakeholders.”
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and has operations in 30 states providing a broad range of pediatric and adult healthcare services including nursing, rehabilitation services, occupational nursing in schools, therapy services, day treatment centers for medically fragile and chronically ill children and adults, home health and hospice services, as well as delivery of enteral nutrition and other products to patients. The Company also provides case management services in order to assist families and patients by coordinating the provision of services between insurers or other payers, physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. In addition, the Company provides respite healthcare services, which are temporary care provider services provided in relief of the patient’s normal caregiver. The Company’s services are designed to provide a high quality, lower cost alternative to prolonged hospitalization. For more information, please visit www.aveanna.com.
