Silicon Valley-Based Silk Road Medical Announces Expansion to MSP Region

“We continue to invest in our long-term growth and are excited to expand our operations to include a facility in Plymouth. Medical Alley has a rich history of technological innovation and serves as a great complement to our continued and growing presence in Silicon Valley,” said Erica Rogers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silk Road Medical.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, recently announced the opening of a new office in Plymouth, Minnesota, to accommodate growing demand for TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) and to access the local talent pool of aspiring and experienced med tech professionals.

The new location extends Silk Road Medical’s footprint and provides further operational capability to meet growing interest in the company’s less invasive stroke prevention technology. In addition to increased R&D infrastructure, Silk Road Medical anticipates significant job growth as they expand their Minnesota presence.

This announcement comes on the heels of Silk Road Medical being certified as a Great Place to Work; the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. 95% of employees said Silk Road Medical is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

“The addition of Silk Road Medical to the Greater MSP region will deepen our strength in cutting-edge medical technologies and bring new jobs in research and manufacturing,” said Peter Frosch, President and CEO of GREATER MSP. “We look forward to working with Silk Road’s leadership team to support their success and growth in the years ahead.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Silk Road Medical to Minnesota’s economy and congratulate them on their growth,” said Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove. “This expansion outside of California to Minnesota will be met with opportunities to continue growth with our innovative, talented workforce and strong business climate.”

“We are excited to welcome Silk Road Medical and their groundbreaking technology to Plymouth,” said Danette Parr, Economic Development Manager for the City of Plymouth. “We wish them great success as they continue to grow.”

About TCAR with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection and Stent System

TCAR (TransCarotid Artery Revascularization) is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. The ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent is intended to be used in conjunction with the ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System (NPS) during the TCAR procedure. The ENROUTE Transcarotid NPS is a first in class device used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate high rate temporary blood flow reversal to protect the brain from stroke while delivering and implanting the ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About GREATER MSP

GREATER MSP is the economic development partnership for the 15-county Minneapolis Saint Paul region. Over 300 leading businesses, universities, cities, counties, philanthropies, and others are working together to accelerate the competitiveness of the regional economy and drive inclusive economic growth through job creation, capital investment and the execution of strategic initiatives. For more information go to greatermsp.org.

