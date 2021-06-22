BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

checkAd

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100.0 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, a related party stockholder, BioXcel LLC, expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to $15.0 million of additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BofA Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to fund ongoing clinical trials, commercialization preparation and for general corporate purposes. The Company will receive no proceeds from any sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

The common stock is being offered pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 27, 2020, and automatically became effective upon filing. This offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

