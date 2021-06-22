checkAd

Hemp, Inc. Part of Select Group of Competitors in New Global Report

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a leader in the industrial hemp market, was one of a select group of companies across the globe named in a new Dublin, Ireland-based Research and Markets report, “Industrial Hemp – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics.”

Hemp, Inc. was one of 36 companies selected for analysis in the comprehensive 285-page report announced June 14, 2021 and gives international confirmation of Hemp, Inc.’s leadership in the marketplace.

The U.S. market is estimated at $1.4 billion in 2020, according to the report. Other sources estimate the global hemp market in 2020 at $5.3 billion and is projected to grow to $13.8 billion by 2027 for a CAGR of 14.6%.

Products analyzed by Research and Markets in the new report include:

  • Hemp seed (includes whole hemp seed, hulled hemp seed, hemp seed oil, hemp protein powder and similar food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products)
  • Hemp fiber (used for textiles, building materials, paper, rope, etc.)
  • Hemp shives (frequently utilized for animal bedding and mulch) 

All three of these segments are predicted to see growth through 2027, with hemp seed expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2027 for a 15.3% CAGR and hemp fiber products were projected to show a 13.5% CAGR, and the hemp shives market is anticipated to show a 12% CAGR.

Hemp, Inc. has the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. 

Hemp, Inc.’s mission to provide green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses. 

Hemp, Inc. is also focused on marketing and is currently negotiating with a network marketing company to launch several new products for different niche markets. Digital marketing campaigns are in the works including planning for display booths at all the concerts and events at the Veteran Village Kins Communities. The company is also selling directly to retail stores as well as distributing through all the King of Hemp Stores opening around America this year. Online distributors such as NaturalExposureCBD.com is also carrying the products.

