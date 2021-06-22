checkAd

Keros Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results from its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.06.2021, 22:01  |  13   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”) who either have ring sideroblasts (“RS positive”) or do not have ring sideroblasts (“non-RS”) and who either have or have not previously received treatment with an erythroid stimulating agent.

The ongoing trial is designed as an open-label, two-part, multiple ascending dose trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KER-050 in patients with MDS. As of May 14, 2021 (the “data cut-off date”), 12 patients had received at least one dose of KER-050, nine of whom had completed eight weeks of treatment. Patients in Cohort 1 and 2 received 0.75 mg/kg and 1.5 mg/kg doses of KER-050, respectively, once every four weeks for 12 weeks. Preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the trial, as of the data cut-off date, include:

  • Five patients that completed eight weeks of treatment with KER-050 as of the data cut-off date met at least one of the following endpoints:
    • Increase in hemoglobin ≥ 1.5 g/dL for eight weeks, or
    • 50% reduction in transfusion requirements over eight weeks, or
    • Transfusion independence for at least eight weeks.
  • Observed increases in reticulocytes, hemoglobin and platelets.
  • Observed clinically meaningful reductions in transfusion burden in both RS positive and non-RS patients that required transfusions at baseline (≥2 red blood cell units over eight weeks).
  • Three patients that completed eight weeks of treatment with KER-050 as of the data cut-off date achieved transfusion independence for at least eight weeks.

As of the data cut-off date, KER-050 was well tolerated in Cohorts 1 and 2 of this trial. No drug-related serious adverse events (“SAEs”) were reported. There were four treatment-emergent SAEs reported, all of which were deemed unrelated to study drug, including anemia, febrile illness, pneumonia and death. Two patients withdrew from the trial prior to completing eight weeks of treatment with KER-050, one due to death deemed unrelated to study drug and one patient withdrew consent. There was one observed treatment-related adverse event of maculopapular rash that was moderate in severity.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keros Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results from its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.
OneWater Marine Welcomes James Brewer as Managing Director of Roscioli Yachting Center
TELUS announces pricing of inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond offering, the first of its kind in ...
Capital Power’s initial response to BC Hydro’s draft Integrated Resource Plan
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Shares
Fnac Darty: Fnac Darty and Manor sign a partnership agreement to deploy Fnac shop-in-shops in 27 Manor stores ...
AFC Gamma, Inc. Announces Launch of Common Stock Offering
CGG: CGG Awarded Barents Sea Imaging Contract by Lundin Energy Norway
Adial Pharmaceuticals Plans to Enter Genetic Testing Market Following Allowance of U.S. Patent for ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus