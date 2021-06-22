Keros Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results from its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”) who either have ring sideroblasts (“RS positive”) or do not have ring sideroblasts (“non-RS”) and who either have or have not previously received treatment with an erythroid stimulating agent.



The ongoing trial is designed as an open-label, two-part, multiple ascending dose trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of KER-050 in patients with MDS. As of May 14, 2021 (the “data cut-off date”), 12 patients had received at least one dose of KER-050, nine of whom had completed eight weeks of treatment. Patients in Cohort 1 and 2 received 0.75 mg/kg and 1.5 mg/kg doses of KER-050, respectively, once every four weeks for 12 weeks. Preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the trial, as of the data cut-off date, include: