Zealand Pharma to Participate in LifeSci Nordic Biotech Summit

Company announcement – No. 40/ 2021

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. June 22, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the LifeSci Nordic Biotech Summit.

LifeSci Nordic Biotech Summit

Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Presentation: 1:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CET

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development. Zealand markets V-Go, abasal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes and has received approval for Zegalogue (dasiglucagon), the first and only glucagon analogue for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in pediatric and adult patients with diabetes aged 6 and above. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics. Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Claudia Styslinger
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com 

 

Zealand Pharma Media Relations
David Rosen
Argot Partners 
media@zealandpharma.com 








