Avid Bioservices to Report Financial Results For Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended April 30, 2021 After Market Close on June 29, 2021

TUSTIN, Calif., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter and fiscal year (FY) ended April 30, 2021 on June 29, 2021 after market close and will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30 PM Eastern Time). Members of Avid's senior management will discuss financial results for the quarter and FY ended April 30, 2021 and review recent corporate developments.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5443 or (253) 237-1126 and request the Avid Bioservices call.

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.
Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com 

CONTACT: Contacts:

Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners 
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media) 
Vida Strategic Partners  
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com




