indie Semiconductor to Ring the Opening Bell on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 22:15   

indie Semiconductor (Nasdaq: INDI), an Autotech solutions innovator, today announced that it will be ringing the opening bell on the Nasdaq Stock Market in celebration of its public listing after the successful completion of its recent business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. The market opening ceremony will occur on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EST and can be viewed live at indie Nasdaq Bell Ringing.

A replay of the ceremony will be available at a later date on the Company’s website at: investors.indiesemi.com. Donald McClymont, indie’s Co-founder and CEO, will be joined by members of the indie team for the ceremony.

“It is a privilege to mark the beginning of our journey as a public company by ringing the Nasdaq bell,” said McClymont. “We couldn’t be more excited about our future and how our highly innovative semiconductor solutions come precisely at a time when there is a dramatic shift occurring in the automotive industry towards highly integrated and efficient platforms. With partnerships across leading Tier 1 and OEM customers, a proven track record of having shipped over 100 million units and a talented global team, we look forward to delivering and exceeding what our customers demand, and in turn creating long term shareholder value.”

On June 10, 2021, indie announced it had completed its business combination with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland and several locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and prospects, and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s reports filed with the SEC (including those identified under “Risk Factors” therein) and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our ability to develop, market and gain acceptance for new products; the availability of semiconductors and manufacturing capacity; competitive products and pricing pressures, our ability to win competitive bid selection processes; and economic instability in our target markets. indie cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive.

All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication except as required by law.

#indieSemi_Corporate

Wertpapier


