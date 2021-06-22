checkAd

WashREIT to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29th

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of multifamily and commercial properties in the Washington Metro area, will release second quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The conference call will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-407-9205
International Toll Number: 201-689-8054

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 13, 2021, at 11:00 pm ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010
International Toll Number: 919-882-2331
Conference ID: 41426

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor section of WashREIT's website at www.washreit.com.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. The Company’s portfolio of 43 properties includes approximately 3.4 million square feet of commercial space and 7,059 multifamily apartment units. These 43 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties, 13 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation’s most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3200
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com 




