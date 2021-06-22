checkAd

Ryder Recognized for Sustainable Supply Chain Management by Food Logistics Magazine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 22:30  |  32   |   |   

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers. The honor recognizes third party logistics (3PL) companies with products, services, or exemplary leadership that enhance sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry. From expertise in advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels to greenhouse gas emissions reporting and green supply chain engineering programs, Ryder is uniquely positioned to reduce the environmental impacts of its operations as well as those of its customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210622005038/en/

From green supply chain engineering programs, to expertise in advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels, to greenhouse gas emissions reporting, Ryder is uniquely positioned to reduce the environmental impacts of its operations as well as those of its customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

From green supply chain engineering programs, to expertise in advanced vehicle technologies and alternative fuels, to greenhouse gas emissions reporting, Ryder is uniquely positioned to reduce the environmental impacts of its operations as well as those of its customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For nearly 90 years, Ryder has made it our mission to make all aspects of our customers’ supply chains and transportation networks more efficient. As a result, we reduce costs for our customers while helping them meet their sustainability goals,” says Steve Sensing, president of global supply chain and dedicated transportation solutions for Ryder. “It starts in the warehouses we manage, where we apply sustainable design principles from route engineering to optimize travel in and around facilities, to procuring environmentally friendly material handling equipment, to installing LED motion-detection lighting and off-peak cycle cooling. Then, we implement LEAN methodologies to continually improve operating processes and maximize efficiencies for our customers.”

Ryder also actively measures and manages progress toward its own resource conservation, waste management, and emission reduction goals. According to the company’s 2019/2020 Corporate Responsibility report, Ryder’s emission reduction projects avoided more than 470,000 GJ of energy, equivalent to nearly 40,000 MT of CO2e or CO2 emissions from nearly 8,700 passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Additionally, Ryder has a robust automotive waste recycling program that diverts the majority of waste products from landfills. On average Ryder annually recycles:

  • 2.9 million gallons of used oil
  • 917,269 gallons of oily water
  • 13,495 drums of used oil filters
  • 48,484 gallons of hazardous solvent
  • 2.4 million oil filters

"When the pandemic hit, I thought for sure that sustainability would be pushed to the wayside. But, in fact, the complete opposite happened. And, I couldn’t be more appreciative of the supply chain industry’s efforts in making sustainability top of mind in every aspect of their organization despite the many supply chain disruptions they continue to face,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Sustainability is the key to success, and the recipients of this year’s award prove that when sustainability matters to them, they will continue do great things and make a difference in the industry.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ryder System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ryder Recognized for Sustainable Supply Chain Management by Food Logistics Magazine Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions announces that it is named among Food Logistics’ 2021 Top Green Providers. The honor recognizes third party logistics (3PL) companies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600
BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Real-Time Visibility Technology RyderShareTM Named a Top Supply Chain Project by Supply & Demand Chain Executive
10.06.21
Ryder Named Leader in the 2021 Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America’ Report
02.06.21
Ryder Named One of America’s Best Employers For Diversity in 2021 by Forbes