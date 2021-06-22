checkAd

DermTech to Partner with University of Barcelona for Research Study on Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 22:30  |  38   |   |   

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today a collaboration with researchers from the University of Barcelona, led by lead investigator Dr. Luis F Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D. to investigate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies in models of inflammatory skin disease. The research study will use DermTech’s Smart StickerTM-enabled platform to interrogate inflammatory pathways underlying the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and psoriasis. In vitro models of AD and psoriasis will also be used to evaluate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies on these inflammatory pathways. The research collaboration highlights DermTech’s commitment to using precision genomics and personalized dermatology approaches to improve the identification of effective therapies and better understanding of dermatological diseases.

AD is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itching that affects approximately 15-20% of children and up to 10% of adults in the US and Europe. Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disease characterized by red, scaly skin lesions formed by the hyperproliferation of epidermal keratinocytes, and it affects approximately 3% of the adult population in the US and Europe. Both AD and psoriasis have significant negative social and economic impacts on patients and their families. The increasing number of therapies for AD and psoriasis in clinical development add to a growing armamentarium for physicians and support the need for more personalized approaches to patient care.

“We are very delighted to collaborate in precision dermatology with DermTech,” said Dr. Luis F. Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D., Professor of Immunology and head of Translational Immunology Group at the University of Barcelona at the Parc Científic de Barcelona.

“Through precision genomics, it is now possible to identify complex genetic and immunological factors that play a role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory skin diseases such AD and psoriasis,” said Michael Howell, Ph.D., DermTech’s chief scientific officer. “We believe that this collaboration will increase our understanding of how these targeted therapies work in some patients and provide insight on personalized approaches to treatment for AD and psoriasis.”

Seite 1 von 3


DermTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DermTech to Partner with University of Barcelona for Research Study on Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today a collaboration with researchers from the University of Barcelona, led by lead investigator Dr. Luis F …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
FREYR and Alussa Energy Presents the FREYR Battery Board of Directors Ahead of Listing on New York ...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Nutrien Raises Guidance: Announces a Further Half-Million Tonne Increase in 2021 Potash Production
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Join S&P SmallCap 600
BlackRock Announces Product Updates to Nine iShares ETFs
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
DermTech Announces Three New Key Leadership Appointments: Chief Medical Officer, Vice President, Sales and Vice President, Information Technology and Digital Systems
02.06.21
DermTech Announces Three New Scientific Advisory Board Members