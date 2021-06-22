DermTech to Partner with University of Barcelona for Research Study on Atopic Dermatitis and Psoriasis

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today a collaboration with researchers from the University of Barcelona, led by lead investigator Dr. Luis F Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D. to investigate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies in models of inflammatory skin disease. The research study will use DermTech’s Smart StickerTM-enabled platform to interrogate inflammatory pathways underlying the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis (“AD”) and psoriasis. In vitro models of AD and psoriasis will also be used to evaluate the modulatory effect of targeted therapies on these inflammatory pathways. The research collaboration highlights DermTech’s commitment to using precision genomics and personalized dermatology approaches to improve the identification of effective therapies and better understanding of dermatological diseases.

AD is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by intense itching that affects approximately 15-20% of children and up to 10% of adults in the US and Europe. Psoriasis is an autoimmune skin disease characterized by red, scaly skin lesions formed by the hyperproliferation of epidermal keratinocytes, and it affects approximately 3% of the adult population in the US and Europe. Both AD and psoriasis have significant negative social and economic impacts on patients and their families. The increasing number of therapies for AD and psoriasis in clinical development add to a growing armamentarium for physicians and support the need for more personalized approaches to patient care.

“We are very delighted to collaborate in precision dermatology with DermTech,” said Dr. Luis F. Santamaria-Babí, Ph.D., Professor of Immunology and head of Translational Immunology Group at the University of Barcelona at the Parc Científic de Barcelona.

“Through precision genomics, it is now possible to identify complex genetic and immunological factors that play a role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory skin diseases such AD and psoriasis,” said Michael Howell, Ph.D., DermTech’s chief scientific officer. “We believe that this collaboration will increase our understanding of how these targeted therapies work in some patients and provide insight on personalized approaches to treatment for AD and psoriasis.”