BlackRock to Host Call for BCAT and BIGZ Closed-End Funds on Thursday, June 24th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021   

BlackRock will host a conference call on Thursday, June 24th at 4:00pm ET. The call will feature Rick Rieder and Phil Ruvinsky, portfolio managers for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT) and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), respectively.

Featuring:

  • Rick Rieder, CIO of Global Fixed Income and Head of the Global Allocation Team
  • Phil Ruvinsky, Portfolio Manager, Alpha Strategies Group

Topics will include:

  • Rick Rieder will share how he's using the “closed” structure to invest unconstrained across public and private markets in BCAT
  • Phil Ruvinsky will discuss how he’s investing the $5 billion raised from BIGZ’s March 2021 IPO

Call details:

Date

Thursday, June 24th

Time

4:00pm ET

Dial-in

855-255-2663

Call ID

7885364

Questions

Please submit any questions to: CEFconferencecall@blackrock.com

For more information on BlackRock’s closed-end funds, please visit www.blackrock.com/CEF

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @blackrock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Funds on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Funds. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Funds and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

