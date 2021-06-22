BlackRock to Host Call for BCAT and BIGZ Closed-End Funds on Thursday, June 24th

BlackRock will host a conference call on Thursday, June 24 th at 4:00pm ET. The call will feature Rick Rieder and Phil Ruvinsky, portfolio managers for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT) and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ) , respectively.

Rick Rieder, CIO of Global Fixed Income and Head of the Global Allocation Team

Phil Ruvinsky, Portfolio Manager, Alpha Strategies Group

Topics will include:

Rick Rieder will share how he's using the “closed” structure to invest unconstrained across public and private markets in BCAT

Phil Ruvinsky will discuss how he’s investing the $5 billion raised from BIGZ’s March 2021 IPO

Call details:

Date Thursday, June 24th Time 4:00pm ET Dial-in 855-255-2663 Call ID 7885364 Questions Please submit any questions to: CEFconferencecall@blackrock.com

For more information on BlackRock’s closed-end funds, please visit www.blackrock.com/CEF

