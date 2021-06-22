Churchill Downs Incorporated Names Jason Sauer Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Jason Sauer has been named Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for the Company. In this role, Sauer will work closely with other Senior Management in the development and execution of CDI’s strategy and growth initiatives and report directly to Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of CDI.

“Jason brings a keen aptitude for both traditional M&A deals as well as non-standard, complex commercial arrangements,” said Carstanjen. “During his tenure with CDI, Jason has demonstrated the knowledge and ability to identify and analyze potential growth opportunities and we are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

Prior to joining CDI, Sauer served as legal counsel for Humana in Louisville, Kentucky and as an attorney with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York, New York, specializing in mergers and acquisitions and other corporate transactions.

Sauer is a Lieutenant Commander of the United States Navy Reserve who serves as Executive Officer for a reserve command in Norfolk, Virginia. He recently returned to CDI following his second deployment to the Middle East.

Sauer graduated with honors from Harvard College and received his Juris Doctor from the University of Kentucky Rosenberg College of Law. He holds additional graduate degrees from the University of Kentucky and the University of Cambridge.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .