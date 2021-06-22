checkAd

Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held today, June 22, 2021, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; the Advance Notice Policy of the Company; and the philosophy and design of the Company’s executive compensation.

Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below:

Nominee Total Votes
Cast 		Total Votes
Cast For 		Votes
Withheld
 %
For 		%
Withheld
William Bennett 169,120,902 162,568,232 6,552,670 96.13 3.87
Kenneth Carter 169,096,477 169,023,363 73,114 99.96 0.04
Robert Evans 169,120,902 169,039,438 81,464 99.95 0.05
Don Njegovan 169,120,902 164,360,065 4,760,837 97.18 2.82
James Stypula 169,096,477 152,446,551 16,649,926 90.15 9.85
Andree St-Germain 169,120,902 169,042,639 78,263 99.95 0.05
Rick Zimmer 169,120,902 155,842,133 13,278,769 92.15 7.85
  Total Votes
Cast 		Total Votes
Cast For 		Total Votes Cast
Against 		%
For 		%
Against
Advance Notice Policy 169,120,902 167,569,525 1,551,377 99.08 0.92
Non-binding Resolution on the Company’s Executive Compensation 169,120,903 155,418,341 13,702,562 91.90 8.10

On behalf of the Board, Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, extends his thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.

