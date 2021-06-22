Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held today, June 22, 2021, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; the Advance Notice Policy of the Company; and the philosophy and design of the Company’s executive compensation.



Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below: