Ascot Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held June 22, 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the
“Company”) reports that at its annual general meeting (the "AGM") held today, June 22, 2021, Ascot's shareholders approved by majority: to elect all seven directors standing for
re-election; to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor; the Advance Notice Policy of the Company; and the philosophy and design of the Company’s executive
compensation.
Detailed results of the votes held by ballot at the AGM are set out below:
|Nominee
|
Total Votes
Cast
|
Total Votes
Cast For
|
Votes
Withheld
|
%
For
|
%
Withheld
|William Bennett
|169,120,902
|162,568,232
|6,552,670
|96.13
|3.87
|Kenneth Carter
|169,096,477
|169,023,363
|73,114
|99.96
|0.04
|Robert Evans
|169,120,902
|169,039,438
|81,464
|99.95
|0.05
|Don Njegovan
|169,120,902
|164,360,065
|4,760,837
|97.18
|2.82
|James Stypula
|169,096,477
|152,446,551
|16,649,926
|90.15
|9.85
|Andree St-Germain
|169,120,902
|169,042,639
|78,263
|99.95
|0.05
|Rick Zimmer
|169,120,902
|155,842,133
|13,278,769
|92.15
|7.85
|
Total Votes
Cast
|
Total Votes
Cast For
|
Total Votes Cast
Against
|
%
For
|
%
Against
|Advance Notice Policy
|169,120,902
|167,569,525
|1,551,377
|99.08
|0.92
|Non-binding Resolution on the Company’s Executive Compensation
|169,120,903
|155,418,341
|13,702,562
|91.90
|8.10
On behalf of the Board, Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, extends his thanks to the shareholders of the Company for their continued support.
