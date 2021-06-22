checkAd

Bombardier Announces Notice of Partial Redemption for $475,000,000 of its 6.00% Senior Notes due 2022

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has issued a notice of partial redemption for $475,000,000 of its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). As set forth in the notice of redemption issued today pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the redemption date is July 22, 2021, and the redemption price is par plus accrued and unpaid interest. Pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the selection of the Notes for redemption will be made by lot in accordance with the procedures of The Depository Trust Corporation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.

The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Notes mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning and
Investor Relations
Bombardier
+514 855 5001 x13228 		Mark Masluch
Senior Director, Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 7167




