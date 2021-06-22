Bombardier Announces Notice of Partial Redemption for $475,000,000 of its 6.00% Senior Notes due 2022

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has issued a notice of partial redemption for $475,000,000 of its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”). As set forth in the notice of redemption issued today pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the redemption date is July 22, 2021, and the redemption price is par plus accrued and unpaid interest. Pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the selection of the Notes for redemption will be made by lot in accordance with the procedures of The Depository Trust Corporation.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, sale or purchase of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation, sale or purchase would be unlawful.