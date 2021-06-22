checkAd

Sidoti Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Approximately 70 Presenting Companies
Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24, 2021

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Approximately 70 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, June 23-24, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day Summer Virtual Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 - 24, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Presentation Schedule 
Wednesday, June 23, 2021 (Day 1)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

Safehold (SAFE)

Culp, Inc. (CULP)

9:15-9:45

MDC Partners (MDCA)

Charles River Associates (CRAI)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX)

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

10:00-10:30

Pyrogenesis Canada (PYR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Forrester, Inc. (FORR)

Materion Corporation (MTRN)

10:45-11:15

Myomo, Inc. (MYO)

Intelligent Systems (INS)

Alico, Inc. (ALCO)

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

11:30-12:00

Tennant Company (TNC)

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)

Deluxe Corp. (DLX)

Minerals Technologies (MTX)

12:15-12:45

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

Carriage Services (CSV)

Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)

1:00-1:30

Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Haverty Furniture (HVT)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

1:45-2:15

Shoe Carnival (SCVL)

A10 Networks (ATEN)

ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

Mistras Group (MG)

2:30-3:00

Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Powell Industries (POWL)

Surgalign Spine Technologies (SRGA)

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI)

3:15-3:45

Pure Cycle Corp. (PCYO)

Resources Connection (RGP)

Veritone, Inc. (VERI)

VolitionRx Ltd. (VNRX)

4:00-4:30

QAD, Inc. (QADA)

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

Axos Financial, Inc. (AX)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Beazer Homes (BZH) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || Kimball Electronics (KE)

Thursday, June 24, 2021 (Day 2)

*All Times EDT

8:30-9:00

PC Connection (CNXN)

Kelly Services (KELYA)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (GNK)

Sify Technologies (SIFY)

9:15-9:45

Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

Haynes International (HAYN)

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH)

SWM International (SWM)

10:00-10:30

Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM)

Brady Corporation (BRC)

Spark Networks (LOV)

10:45-11:15

OneSpan (OSPN)

Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

Hudson Global (HSON)

11:30-12:00

ServiceSource International (SREV)

Titan International (TWI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

Hooker Furniture (HOFT)

12:15-12:45

DMC Global (BOOM)

Ashford, Inc. (AINC)

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

1x1s Only - No Presentation

Beazer Homes (BZH) || Kirkand's (KIRK) || Heritage Insurance (HRTG) || MYR Group (MYRG) 

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

Contact

Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
conference@sidoti.com

SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC



