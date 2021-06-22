checkAd

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) to Present at the Upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual Conference

Live Virtual Presentation on Wednesday, June 23 at 4:00 pm ET

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global partner in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sidoti Summer 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT). Darren Jamison, Capstone Green Energy's President & Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting to a live virtual audience and answering questions from investors.

"I look forward to providing a corporate update on Capstone Green Energy with the investment community, where I will cover the recent rebranding initiative, new product offerings, and growth initiatives," said Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Presentation Details

One-on-One Meetings
Darren Jamison, Capstone's President & Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hencken, Capstone's Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one virtual meetings with qualified professional investors throughout the conference days of June 23-24, 2021. To register and schedule a time with management, please follow this link: Sidoti Summer 2021 Investor Conference Registration or contact Capstone Green Energy Investors Relations at ir@cgrnenergy.com

Supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference by visiting the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.capstonegreenenergy.com.

About Sidoti & Company
For more than two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. The firm serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets.

