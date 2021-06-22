Horizon Global Appoints Donna M. Costello to Board of Directors

Ms. Costello has extensive experience as both a public company executive and board member, with deep financial expertise and a proven track record as a strategic business leader across multiple industries. Ms. Costello previously served as Chief Financial Officer of C&D Technologies (“C&D”), a manufacturer and marketer of systems for power conversion and storage of electrical power, from 2016 to 2020. Prior to joining C&D, Ms. Costello served as Chief Financial Officer of Sequa Corporation, a diversified industrial with businesses across the aerospace, automotive, energy and metals industries, from 2008 to 2015.

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), the world’s leading manufacturer of branded towing and trailering equipment, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Donna M. Costello as a Director, effective June 16, 2021. Ms. Costello was appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee.

Ms. Costello currently serves as a director of CTS Corporation, a manufacturer of sensors, actuators and electronic components for a wide range of industries, where she serves on both the Compensation and Audit Committees. Ms. Costello also serves as a director and member of the Audit Committee of Neenah, Inc., a global specialty materials producer of performance-based products, and provider of fine paper and packaging products worldwide.

John C. Kennedy, Chair of Horizon Global’s Board of Directors, stated, “We are excited to welcome Donna to the Board. Donna’s broad financial expertise and strategic mindset will be great assets to Horizon Global. We look forward to Donna’s immediate contributions as we continue to improve the business and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is the #1 designer, manufacturer and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America and Europe. The Company serves OEMs, retailers, dealer networks and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver best in-class products for our customers, engage with our employees and realize value creation for our shareholders.