KKR to Invest in Leading ANZ Edtech Company Education Perfect

Leading Australian and New Zealand education technology (“edtech”) company Education Perfect (“EP” or the “Company”), global investment firm KKR, and Australia-based private equity firm Five V Capital today announced the signing of definitive agreements pursuant to which KKR will acquire a majority stake in the Company.

EP, a certified B Corporation, empowers students, teachers, parents, and school leaders by providing them with rich data insights and tools for automated marking, feedback, secure assessment, differentiation, and more. EP also offers tens of thousands of high-quality pre-built lessons. Founded in 2007, EP’s work is grounded in the belief that the provision of accessible edtech solutions fosters a more diverse and inclusive education ecosystem. EP is currently being used by more than 3,000 schools, 50,000 teachers and 1 million students in more than 50 countries worldwide.

KKR makes its investment from its Global Impact Fund. KKR’s Global Impact strategy is focused on investing in market-leading companies whose business contributes toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDG”). EP’s business directly contributes towards SDG 4 (Quality Education) by providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to students around the world.

Alex Burke, CEO of Education Perfect, said, “An investment by KKR’s Global Impact Fund validates EP’s stand-out position and exceptional track record in the fragmented education technology industry. COVID-19 has put education technology in the spotlight, and our amazing team and world-class data, technology and content have been the foundation of our success. I welcome KKR’s investment, which marks a key moment in the Company’s journey and sets EP up for its next phase of global growth. I’m excited by what the investment represents, and how it validates the quality of the product that we are offering to teachers, students, parents and school leaders, and the exceptional work the entire EP team is doing.”

KKR will leverage the firm’s experience investing in technology and education companies to support EP and the management team’s vision to grow into a major edtech business globally, with a mission to improve education efficacy and outcomes. Five V Capital, which invested in EP in 2017, will remain a shareholder alongside EP’s management team and Co-Founders Craig and Shane Smith.

