Camping World Continues Expansion of RV Dealer Network in Ohio with Development Plans in the Greater Columbus and East Cleveland Areas

“We are eternally grateful for the support of both communities as we expand our RV network, bringing job opportunities and commerce for the hard-working people of Ohio,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “Each location we open across the U.S. represents significant economic impact for the communities and convenient customer service and products for the 5.3 million active customers we serve.”

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (“Camping World” or the “Company”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today announced that it has executed purchase agreements for the planned development of two new RV SuperCenters on approximately 15 acres of land in Sunbury, Ohio off of I-71 N and Hwy 36 and 15 acres of land in Madison, Ohio near I-90 W and Hwy 528. Camping World currently has four locations in the state of Ohio and plans to open the new locations for business in the fall of 2022.

Once the two locations are open for business, Camping World will have six locations in the state of Ohio; all featuring a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers, in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories and the entire portfolio of Good Sam insurance, products and services.

Lemonis continued. “We also look forward to erecting our majestic American Flags at these new locations. We proudly display the American Flag at all of our locations to honor and respect those who serve our great country.”

The Company currently has operating dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has a land acquisition pending in 45 of the 48 contiguous states.

Camping World is always looking for seasoned and professional RV sales associates, technicians, and retail support to assist with locations across the country. Individuals interested in applying for a position may visit http://www.campingworldcareers.com/.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With over 175 locations in 38 states, Camping World, and sister company Gander RV & Outdoors, have grown to become prime destinations for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.