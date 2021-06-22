checkAd

Urbanfund Corp. Announces Dividend Increase Commencing June 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanfund Corp. (TSX-V: UFC) (“Urbanfund” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: UFC) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase to its annualized dividend distribution by 2 cents to $0.05 per common share and Series A, first preferred share, representing a 67% increase from the previous year. This will increase Urbanfund’s quarterly dividend distribution to $0.0125 per common share and Series A, first preferred share. The quarterly dividend distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 is ‎payable on July 15, 2021 to the shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.‎

This dividend is designated by the Company as an eligible dividend as defined by the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar ‎provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

The Company has Dividend Reinvestment Plans for holders of its common shares and Series A, first preferred shares (collectively, ‎the "DRIPs"). The DRIPs provide eligible shareholders with the opportunity to reinvest their cash dividends, on each dividend ‎payment date, in additional common shares of the Company at a 5% discount to the volume-weighted average trading price of the ‎common shares for the ten-day period preceding the dividend payment date. Shareholders are encouraged to review the text of the ‎DRIPs, which are available at www.sedar.com, and consult with their investment advisors should they desire to participate. ‎

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company and any future declaration of ‎dividends will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by ‎the board of directors of the Company.‎

Mitchell Cohen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Urbanfund, said, “We are very pleased to announce another increase to Urbanfund’s distributions. This increase not only reflects the consistent growth that our Company has been able to achieve, but also the confidence in our operations to continue to increase our funds from operations through efficient management of our property portfolio and divesting our interests in other real estate projects.”

