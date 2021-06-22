Urbanfund Corp. Announces Dividend Increase Commencing June 2021

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanfund Corp. (TSX-V: UFC) (“Urbanfund” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: UFC) is pleased to announce that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase to its annualized dividend distribution by 2 cents to $0.05 per common share and Series A, first preferred share, representing a 67% increase from the previous year. This will increase Urbanfund’s quarterly dividend distribution to $0.0125 per common share and Series A, first preferred share. The quarterly dividend distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 is ‎payable on July 15, 2021 to the shareholders of record on June 30, 2021.‎



This dividend is designated by the Company as an eligible dividend as defined by the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar ‎provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.