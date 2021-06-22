Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the 'Company’ or ‘Dril-Quip’) announced today that Darryl K. Willis has been appointed to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.



Mr. Willis, 52, has served as Corporate Vice President, Energy of Microsoft Corporation since 2019. From 2018 to 2019, Mr. Willis was Vice President – Oil, Gas and Energy, Google Cloud at Google, Inc. From 1993-2017, he served in various technical, operational and management positions at BP plc internationally and in the United States, including as Senior Vice President of Reservoir Development and Vice President – L48 Onshore Gas at BP America, General Manager of BP Angola, and Vice President – Technology Operations at BP-TNK in Moscow. Mr. Willis is also a director of Nine Energy Service, Inc., an NYSE-listed company that provides completion and production services primarily for North American unconventional oil and gas resource development, and the American Bureau of Shipping, a non-profit corporation that provides global classification and assessment services to the marine and offshore industries for vessel design and integrity. Mr. Willis holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Northwestern State University, a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of New Orleans, and a Master of Science degree in management from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business.