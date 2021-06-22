checkAd

Graphite One Announces Adoption of Omnibus Plan

Autor: Accesswire
22.06.2021, 23:10  |  69   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") reports the adoption of the new Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), which was approved by the Company's relevant disinterested shareholders at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 15, 2021. The Board determined that it is desirable to have a wide range of incentive awards, including restricted share units, deferred share units, performance units and other share-based awards (collectively, the "Awards") to attract, retain and motivate employees, directors and consultants of the Company.

The Omnibus Plan is a fixed plan which reserves for issuance a maximum of 6,520,000 common shares. As conditionally accepted by the TSXV, the common shares reserved for issuance under the Omnibus Plan will not be deducted from the number of common shares issuable under the Stock Option Plan. Additionally, the Company shall not, subject to approval by Disinterested Shareholders or other requirements of applicable Exchange Rules grant Awards i) to any one Person in any 12 month period which could, when exercised, result in the issuance of Shares to such Person exceeding 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company granted under the Omnibus Plan and the Company's other share-based compensation plans, unless the Company has obtained the requisite Disinterested Shareholder Approval to the grant; ii) to any one Consultant in any 12 month period which could, when exercised, result in the issuance of Shares to such Person exceeding 2% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company granted under the Omnibus Plan and the Company's other share-based compensation plans; or iii) in any 12 month period, to Persons who are insiders which could, when exercised, result in the issuance of Shares to such Persons exceeding 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company granted under the Omnibus Plan and the Company's other share-based compensation plans, unless the Company has obtained the requisite Disinterested Shareholder Approval to the grant. Subject to the 10% rolling limit with the Stock Option Plan and the 6,520,000 common share limit with the Omnibus Plan, the Company will have the flexibility to grant and award insiders any combination of Awards and options as appropriate and determined under the Company's compensation policies. Please refer to the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 18, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a copy and summary of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

16.06.21
Graphite One Announces 2021 AGM Results
01.06.21
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion and Hiring of Graphite Products Manager