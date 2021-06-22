Tandy Leather Factory Files 2019 and Restated Financial Information

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (Pink: TLFA) today announced that it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports for the second and third quarters of 2019. These reports include the restatement of information the Company had previously filed in its 2018 Annual Report (Form 10-K) and Quarterly Reports (Forms 10-Q) for the second and third quarters of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. The Company continues to work diligently on completing as soon as possible its quarterly and annual reports for 2020, as well as the first quarter of 2021.



Janet Carr, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We are happy to be filing our restated and 2019 financial reports, marking the end of a long hard road to complete this financial restatement. In so many ways, it feels like today we are living in a completely different world from the one when we began this process. We are also a very different Tandy Leather today, a company that has adapted tremendously to the changing business climate and the new ways needed to meet our customers’ needs. We emerge much better positioned for the future as a result of these efforts. Our business transformation has also included an enormous investment in new systems, processes and people, to ensure that we will never need to go through an ordeal like this restatement again. We are proud of the excellent work our team has done to make this happen.