DIGITAL ALLY, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

LENEXA, KANSAS, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has adjourned the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which had been scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. EDT, to July 1, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. EDT, to be held at the Company’s facility at 15612 College Boulevard, Lenexa, Kansas 66219. The Company has announced such adjournment at the originally scheduled Annual Meeting.

The Company adjourned the Annual Meeting in order to allow the Company adequate time to achieve a quorum for the transaction of business under the Company’s amended and restated bylaws. The record date for the Annual Meeting remains April 23, 2021. Stockholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action.

Each stockholder’s vote matters and is important no matter how many shares they own. The Company requests that its stockholders please take the time to read and respond to the Company’s proxy materials that were previously provided to them and vote promptly. Voting over the phone or on the Internet will require that stockholders have their proxy control number available. That number is either printed on the voting instruction form, if stockholders received a physical copy of the proxy materials, or accessible through the voting portal, if the proxy materials were electronically delivered. Stockholders who have sold their shares but were a holder of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, remain entitled to vote. The Company encourages its stockholders who have already voted against any of the proposals in the Definitive Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting (the “Proxy Statement”) to please reconsider voting. In particular, the Company’s board of directors encourages stockholders to vote “FOR” each of the proposals described in the Proxy Statement.

Stockholders who need assistance in submitting their proxy or voting their shares should call the Company at (913) 814-7774.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. In addition, Digital Ally launched the Shield Health Protection Products line including Shield Cleansers, a highly effective, yet safe, disinfectant and sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2, a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device, an electrostatic sprayer for fast and efficient disinfecting of large areas, and a variety of personal protective equipment including face masks, gloves and sanitizer wipes.

