Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet Technologies to Claro Colombia

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider.

The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet platform, which helps facilitate self-installation.

The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly transition to Internet Protocol (IP) TV and deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services.

“We remain committed to our clients. They are most important, and we want them to enjoy the latest in innovation and technology,” said Rodrigo de Gusmao, Executive Director, Mass Markets at Claro Colombia.

“We have been working with Claro Colombia for many years and are excited to bring them this Android TV remote designed to provide an exceptional user experience,” said Steve Gutman, UEI’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Subscription Broadcast.

