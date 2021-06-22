checkAd

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its operating partnership, Essential Properties, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), has priced a public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 2.950% Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 99.800% of the principal amount and will mature on July 15, 2031. The offering is expected to settle on June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (i) to prepay all of the secured debt principal outstanding under its master trust funding program (plus a make whole amount); (ii) to repay amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility; and (iii) for general corporate purposes, including funding future investment activity.

BofA Securities, Citigroup, Barclays and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. Capital One Securities, Mizuho Securities, Stifel and Truist Securities are acting as co-managers of the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by the Company and the Operating Partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, NC1-004-03-43, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, or by telephone at 1-800-294-1322; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus@citi.com, or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146, or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. When used in this press release, the words “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “approximately” or “plan,” or the negative of these words, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions of management. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur as described, or at all.

