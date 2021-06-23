Delta 9 Provides Guidance & Timing for Q2 2021 Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (“Delta 9” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide guidance on its revenue forecast for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2021 based on preliminary results:



The Company anticipates revenue for the three-month period ending June 30, 2021 to be between $15.5 million and $17.25 million compared with; $13.23 million for the first quarter of 2021. $13.01 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Delta 9 anticipates revenues for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021 to be between $28.75 million and $30.5 million, compared to: $24.76 million for the same period last year





“We anticipate our Q2, 2021 performance will demonstrate a record revenue quarter for Delta 9 with the Company’s three business segments contributing to the success of the quarter,” said John Arbuthnot, CEO of Delta 9. “We anticipate continued growth in all three of our business segments units through the back half of 2021.”

The Company will provide investors with a full breakdown of revenue and financial results as part of it’s Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three-month and six-month period ending June 30, 2021. A news release on the financials will be issued on August 16, 2021, before the stock market opens. This will be followed by a conference call the same morning, the details of which can be found at the end of this release.

The preliminary estimated revenues for the three-month and six-month period ended June 30, 2021 set forth above are subject to the completion of the Company's financial closing procedures. These preliminary estimated financial results have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company currently expects that its final results for revenue will be consistent with the estimates set forth above, but such estimates are preliminary and the Company’s actual results of operations and other data could differ materially from these estimates due to the completion of its financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time such consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021 are issued.