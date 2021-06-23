Euro Manganese Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the "Company" or "EMN"), announces that it has granted stock options to certain employees to purchase up to an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a term of ten years at an exercise price of $0.59 per common share. The options will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.



The Company also announces the cancellation of 484,669 unvested stock options held by former employees, directors and consultants of the Company.