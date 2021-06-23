checkAd

100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021   

As restrictions ease within the country, residents can enjoy peace of mind as they visit hotels in the country

DOHA, Qatar, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) marks a milestone in its Qatar Clean programme, with 100% of QNTC-licensed hotels now "Qatar Clean" certified. Launched in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) in June 2020, QNTC's Qatar Clean programme ensures the highest standards in hygiene and cleanliness, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of customers. QNTC's Secretary General, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, as well as COO Mr. Berthold Trenkel, marked the anniversary with a visit to the W Doha, which was the first hotel to be certified Qatar Clean. With 100% of hotels now fully certified, the programme is now being expanded to restaurants and can be rolled out to other sectors including transport, retail and culture.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, stated: "As we mark one year of our Qatar Clean programme, we are very pleased with its successful implementation. 100% of QNTC-licensed hotels have now been certified Qatar Clean, and the programme illustrates how together we are with our stakeholders and therefore have been able to innovate and adapt to the challenges of the past year. Qatar Clean is a key component of our proposition; those in Qatar can enjoy our award-winning hospitality and world-class offerings with their safety assured, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from both near and far."

As Qatar begins to ease restrictions, Qatar Clean-certified hotels and restaurants can operate at limited capacity and serve fully vaccinated individuals. And with visitors from the GCC now able to enter Qatar, both visitors and residents can rest assured that the highest standards of health and hygiene are being maintained at Qatar Clean certified venues. Qatar responded quickly to control the spread of COVID-19, instituting a series of measures prioritizing the health and safety of its residents. The mandatory track and trace app, Ehteraz, as well as measures such as the compulsory wearing of face masks and social distancing, have enabled the country to open domestically and to visitors from the GCC, and prepare for the return of inbound tourism. 

