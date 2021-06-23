Novo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders held today were duly passed. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated May 7, 2021, were elected. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:



Name of Nominee Votes Cast

FOR % Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Quinton Hennigh 87,989,547 87.984 12,016,194 12.016 Robert Humphryson 80,021,156 99.757 194,585 0.243 Michael Barrett 67,595,290 84.267 12,620,451 15.733 Michael Spreadborough 73,490,519 91.616 6,725,222 8.384 Ross Hamilton 73,509,511 91.640 6,706,230 8.360 Amy Jo Stefonick 73,558,095 91.658 6,695,046 8.342

Please see the report of voting results filed today under Novo’s profile at www.sedar.com for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“Quinton Hennigh”

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman