checkAd

TARENA ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tarena International, Inc. on Behalf of Tarena Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 04:00  |  32   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Tarena publicly traded securities between August 16, 2016 and November 1, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 23, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On April 30, 2019, the Company filed a Form NT 20-F Notification of inability to timely file a Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the SEC. The Company stated the delay in filing the Form 20-F was due, in part, to, “the independent audit committee of the registrant’s board of directors [. . .] conducting a review of certain issues identified during the course of the audit of the registrant’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, including issues related to the registrant's revenue recognition.”

On this news, the price of Tarena ADSs fell 1% to close at $5.02 per ADS on May 1, 2019, damaging investors.

Then on November 1, 2019, Tarena announced the results of its independent investigation. Tarena revealed issues surrounding revenue and expense inaccuracies, conflicts of interest and related party transactions, and interference with the external audit processes which meant that financial statements from 2014 through 2018 could not be relied upon and would have to be restated.

On this news, the price of Tarena ADSs dropped 9% to open on November 4, 2019, the next trading day, at $0.76, further damaging investors.

It is alleged in this complaint, Tarena throughout the Class Period made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain employees had interfered with external audits of Tarena’s financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from expense and revenue inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations that were owned, invested in or controlled by employees of Tarena or their family members, in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) Tarena’s financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate, as a result of the foregoing; and (5) Tarena’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times, as a result. The lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages when the true details entered the market.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tarena shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Tarena International (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TARENA ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Tarena International, Inc. on Behalf of Tarena Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2021 Results on July 22
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
NetApp Acquires Data Mechanics to Accelerate Spot Roadmap and Optimize Data Analytics and Machine ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
TotalEnergies renews its global partnership with Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and extends it ...
Fisker Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index on June 28
Aruba ESP Improves Network Agility for Organizations Adapting to New Business Realities
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Guidewire Wins Three XCelent Awards for Claims in EMEA
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Trane Technologies’ Thermo King Manufacturing Production Line is Among the First in Europe to be ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:13 Uhr
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tarena International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
22.06.21
TEDU EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tarena International, Inc. – TEDU
31.05.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tarena International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
28.05.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Tarena International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm