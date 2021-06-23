checkAd

PyroGenesis Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2021 in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 55% of the issued and outstanding common shares of PyroGenesis were represented at the meeting.

All of the nominees for election as directors of PyroGenesis referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld
P. Peter Pascali 86,642,571 99.90% 85,250 0.10%
Robert Radin 86,542,198 99.79% 185,623 0.21%
Andrew Abdalla 86,547,615 99.79% 180,206 0.21%
Dr. Virendra Jha 86,550,423 99.80% 177,398 0.20%
Rodayna Kafal 86,648,212 99.91% 79,609 0.09%
Ben Naccarato 86,427,780 99.65% 300,041 0.35%
Nannette Ramsey 86,656,877 99.92% 70,944 0.08%
Rodney Beveridge 86,413,453 99.64% 314,368 0.36%

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was appointed auditors of PyroGenesis and the directors of PyroGenesis were authorized to fix their remuneration.

