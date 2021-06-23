PyroGenesis Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
MONTREAL, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or
“PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is
pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2021 in a virtual format.
A total of approximately 55% of the issued and outstanding common shares of PyroGenesis were represented at the meeting.
All of the nominees for election as directors of PyroGenesis referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected. Votes cast on this matter were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|P. Peter Pascali
|86,642,571
|99.90%
|85,250
|0.10%
|Robert Radin
|86,542,198
|99.79%
|185,623
|0.21%
|Andrew Abdalla
|86,547,615
|99.79%
|180,206
|0.21%
|Dr. Virendra Jha
|86,550,423
|99.80%
|177,398
|0.20%
|Rodayna Kafal
|86,648,212
|99.91%
|79,609
|0.09%
|Ben Naccarato
|86,427,780
|99.65%
|300,041
|0.35%
|Nannette Ramsey
|86,656,877
|99.92%
|70,944
|0.08%
|Rodney Beveridge
|86,413,453
|99.64%
|314,368
|0.36%
Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was appointed auditors of PyroGenesis and the directors of PyroGenesis were authorized to fix their remuneration.
