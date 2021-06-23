checkAd

Global Self Storage Prices $6.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has priced …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) ("Global Self Storage" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has priced an underwritten public offering of 1,121,496 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.35 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $6.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about June 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In connection with the offering, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 168,224 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions.

Global Self Storage intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to fund acquisitions of self storage properties and/or expansions of the Company's existing self storage properties, to fund joint ventures with third parties for the acquisition and expansion of self storage properties, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Global Self Storage pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-227879) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 7, 2018, the accompanying prospectus contained therein, and a preliminary a prospectus supplement.

The preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC Attention: Syndicate Department, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

