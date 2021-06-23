checkAd

As Mobile Usage Skyrockets, Nearly Half of Consumers Do Not Protect Personal Data

Over the past year, consumers have adapted to many changes, including the rapid shift towards a digital-first lifestyle. This has led to an emphasis on consumers dependence on mobile devices, as they look to execute nearly all daily activities via devices while on-the-go, exposing them to most digital risks. McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Mobile Edition reveals that nearly half (49%) of U.S. consumers do not use mobile security software to protect their sensitive data, thus leaving them vulnerable to these increasingly advanced cyberattacks.

Hackers know that consumers are using their mobile devices for working, banking, shopping and social media activity, often storing and sharing sensitive information through various apps and digital channels. McAfee found that more than half of U.S. consumers (58%) said they either do not know or do not feel secure when it comes to their mobile security – and only about 1 in 3 (36%) have a clear understanding of the information stored in their mobile devices. As a result of the pandemic-induced mobile activity, cybercriminals are launching sophisticated scams, targeted specifically at mobile devices and software. McAfee Threats Report: April 2021 found that mobile malware grew 118% from Q3 to Q4 2020, with common attacks including malicious apps, email / text phishing, spoofed networks.

As consumers became more and more digitally connected, it is critical that they stay educated and proactive about protecting their sensitive data. To do their part, consumers can adhere to the following best practices:

  • Do not reuse passwords, so that if one account is compromised, the others are still protected. To remember unique passwords, consider leveraging a password manager to store this data.
  • Use a mobile security solution like McAfee Mobile Security to protect your mobile devices and personal data from cyberthreats, unsecured networks and malicious apps.
  • Use multi-factor authentication to double check the authenticity of digital users and add an additional layer of security to protect personal data and information.

McAfee’s 2021 Consumer Security Mindset: Travel Edition Methodology:

McAfee commissioned MSI International to conduct a survey of over 1,000 adults in each country in April 2021, ages 18 – 75.

This press release only includes data from the U.S. survey. Additional surveys were conducted in Canada, UK, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and India. Data for these regions can be requested via media contact below.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is a leader in personal security for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protects their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com/consumer

McAfee technologies’ features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. No computer system can be absolutely secure. McAfee and the McAfee logo are trademarks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

