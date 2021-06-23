checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché named an ees award finalist for its LeBlock energy storage solution

Leclanché named an ees award finalist for its LeBlock energy storage solution

- The ees AWARD honors powerful innovations in the electrical energy storage industry

- LeBlock cuts down on the duration, complexity costs and environmental footprint associated with logistics, installation, relocation and recycling

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, June 23, 2021 -Swiss energy storage provider, Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), has been selected as a finalist in the ees AWARD 2021 competition for its LeBlockTM battery energy storage solution. Leclanché is one of 10 organizations nominated for the award and the only one whose solution is targeted for a large scale utility system.

The ees AWARD is presented by the organizers of the Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive and EM-Power exhibition and conference series in cooperation with several international industry associations. It pays tribute to pioneering products and solutions for stationary and mobile electrical energy storage systems. Entries are judged by a jury of industry experts and evaluated based on degree of technological innovation, technical and environmental benefits, system integration, safety, economic benefits, proof of innovation and presentation.

The LeBlock energy storage system is a series of interchangeable five-foot wide blocks featuring a combination of plug and play interconnection, simplified logistics, minimal required engineering and fast installation on-site. The blocks are shipped as standard-sized 20-foot ISO containers and can be easily moved from a boat to a truck for simplified transportation. Since they are shipped with the batteries in-place and wiring/connectors pre-installed, there is no site-specific cabling required. The system was designed from the inception to provide maximum safety.

