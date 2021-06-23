checkAd

Boundless survey reveals 72% of public service workers volunteered or raised money - even whilst saving lives

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost three-quarters of the UK's public service heroes have undertaken volunteer work or raised money to help others during the pandemic, a survey released on Public Service Day has revealed.

The nation's nurses, teachers, firefighters, carers, administrators, civil service workers and police officers have been some of the hardest working during one of the most difficult periods in the country's history.

But remarkably, they have still found time to give something back to society, according to a national survey commissioned by public sector and civil service membership club Boundless.

It's a revelation that makes Public Service Day on Wednesday 23 June all the more poignant.

Darren Milton at Boundless said: "If we didn't know already just how special the people who work in public service are, these survey results really underline it.

"Not only have they been working tirelessly to help their country in such difficult times but they are also the heart and soul of the communities they serve, often volunteering for roles to help others or raising money for good causes.

"Now it is time, on Public Service Day, for us all to say 'thank you' and let them know we really do appreciate everything they do."

More than 72 per cent of public sector workers have volunteered or raised money during the pandemic, but not for the first time.

In fact, those polled said they have raised on average £8,131 per person during the course of their career for charity.

With 5.5m people working in public service roles nationwide that is an awful lot of money.

Some of the activities supported by public service workers who volunteered or raised funds over the last 15 months include:  

  • Donating items, 30 per cent
  • Taking part in sponsored walks or runs, 15 per cent
  • Delivering meals or items to the underprivileged or vulnerable people, 14 per cent
  • Organising fundraising events, 13 per cent
  • Producing and sharing important information on Covid-19, 13 per cent
  • Organising virtual quiz nights, 12 per cent
  • Making or donating PPE, 9 per cent
  • Providing online counselling services, 8 per cent

However, a worrying 58 per cent of people working in public service say they don't feel appreciated enough by the public.

People across the country can help change that by getting behind Public Service Day.

For more information, please visit www.boundless.co.uk/publicserviceday.

