Click It Local Launches National Delivery to Rival Amazon

Click It Local, the virtual high street service that aims to support independent and local shops, has launched national delivery meaning customers can now shop locally from any part of the UK.

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national delivery service, championing local businesses and independents only, launches today and is set to rival the likes of Amazon.

From today, national delivery from any independent shop will be available across the country with next-day and even same-day delivery available in some areas.

The service first launched during the pandemic with the idea to support independent shops with an additional revenue stream.

Since its launch last year, Click It Local now has over 1300 businesses signed up to the service across the country and delivers over 20,000 different products to more than 500 areas in the UK.

Steve Koch, co-founder of Click It Local says, "Our aim has always been to support local and independent shops. By creating a platform where every local and independent retailer in the UK can be in one place and providing those retailers with same-day delivery service on a national scale, we are enabling independents to compete with the bigger competition like Amazon, whilst still offering the same level of service and convenience that customers have come to expect."

From today, customers can order from any local or independent shop signed up to the service and have their goods delivered to them the next day if the order is placed before 1pm, with one payment and one delivery fee if bought from the same location.

Click it Local started in Cambridge last year and it's success saw it grow to Brighton, Essex, Surrey, Hertfordshire and London.

Steve is encouraging customers to support their local high street by continuing to shop local and for independent businesses across the UK to sign-up for the service.

Independent businesses interested in finding out more about signing up with Click It Local can contact hello@clickitlocal.co.uk

For more information please contact Claire Spinola at press@clickitlocal.co.uk

To watch superheroes delivering visit https://vimeo.com/563318046