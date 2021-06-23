checkAd

Sectoral Asset Management Covid-Vaccine Patent Waiver: Will it Increase Worldwide Access?

By Alain Gilbert, Venture Partner, Sectoral Asset Management

Now that millions of people have received one or two shots of vaccine, we tend to forget that such astounding vaccine efficacy, distributed via an incredible supply chain around the world, was achieved in less than 12 months. 

There is some legitimacy in considering that Covid-vaccine intellectual properties may belong to humanity. After all, several governments, led by the US, spent billions of dollars in either funding some of these companies and/or preordering at risk, in order to pursue parallel-path development and large-scale manufacturing, also at risk. The common belief is that, by waiving the patent ownership, Covid vac- cines could be available more quickly in poor countries at lower cost, that pharma companies should make no profit on this product, and finally, that solidarity should prevail for the benefit of mankind.

The above rhetoric, unfortunately, forgets one key parameter in the whole equation: without private corporate initiatives, financed by shareholders' money expecting a return, extraordinary initiatives taken by entrepreneurs, huge at-risk investment in manufacturing long before Covid-19 popped up, these vaccines would certainly not be available today. 

Indeed, few pharma companies have been working on mRNA for many years, prior to the current crisis, and spent hundreds of millions in shareholders' money to develop this technology. This is clearly the case for Moderna and BioNtech, which were ready to switch some of their internal programs to Covid vaccines almost over- night, back in late December 2019. This was done expeditiously, at risk for them, and before government funding. Without these prior shareholder investments, we would not enjoy today hundreds of millions of vaccinated people around the world. 

The immediate impact of a patent waiver for Covid-vaccines is likely to be mitigated by several factors. Beyond the patent itself, vaccine companies have developed an internal know-how that is key for successful manufacturing. The leading Covid- vaccine makers publicly have already said that they refuse to share that proprietary information in a case of patent waiver. In addition, the disruption of the supply chain is likely to cause manufacturing delays for the vaccine originator. 

The solution is rather to entice existing vaccine manufacturers to scale up already approved facilities, combined with government direction of portions of these productions to developing countries at an affordable price. One example, although not well executed so far, is the deal AstraZeneca signed with the Serum Institute of India (ISS) to gain rights to manufacture locally in India, a lower-cost Covid vaccine for developing countries, including India, paying token royalties, under license agreement (1).  

Intellectual property is the backbone of the pharma industry. It must stay in order to provide certainty to investors that fair returns will be made to their investments. We are confident that objectives laid out by governments to make health products available to the world's poorest countries can be achieved without impacting the patent system. 

(1) AstraZeneca (Jan 6 2021) https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press -releases/2021/serum-institute-of-india-obtains-emergency-use-authorisation- in-india-for-astrazenecas-covid-19-vaccine.html 


Founded in 2000, the Sectoral Asset Management group is one of industry-leading specialists, exclusively focused on managing global healthcare portfolios. 100% employee-owned with offices in Montreal, Geneva and Hong Kong. Clients include leading global pension plans, private banks and family offices. In addition, they have long-standing sub-advisory relationships for institutional investors in Europe and Asia. More on www.sectoral.com

