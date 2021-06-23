checkAd

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 07:03  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Offer
Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares (news with additional features)

23.06.2021 / 07:03
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Vonovia SE!
Long
Basispreis 51,00€
Hebel 13,99
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 58,00€
Hebel 13,99
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares

- Deutsche Wohnen shareholders can tender their shares from today up to 21 July 2021 (24:00 CEST)

- As previously announced, Vonovia is offering Deutsche Wohnen shareholders a cash payment of € 52 per Deutsche Wohnen share
 

Bochum, 23 June 2021 - Further to the announcement of 24 May 2021, Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") today declared the launch of its voluntary public takeover offer for all shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen"). As described in the Offer Document published today, Vonovia is offering € 52 in cash for each Deutsche Wohnen share. The detailed terms and conditions of the offer and the closing conditions can be found in the Offer Document.

The offer period begins today and is expected to end on 21 July 2021 at 24:00 CEST. During this period, Deutsche Wohnen shareholders have the opportunity to accept the offer and tender their shares. For Deutsche Wohnen shareholders, Vonovia's offer represents a premium of 15.6% on the closing price of Deutsche Wohnen on 21 May 2021, the last day of trading before the offer was announced on 24 May 2021, and of 22.4% based on the volume-weighted average price of Deutsche Wohnen shares over the last three months up to 21 May 2021.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen will support the combination of the two companies - subject to a thorough review of the Offer Document. The members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board who hold Deutsche Wohnen shares have stated their intention to accept the takeover offer for all their shares. The two companies already reached agreement on the key terms of the combination on 24 May 2021.

Seite 1 von 6
Vonovia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vonovia (vorm. Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Offer Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares (news with additional features) 23.06.2021 / 07:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: ACCUTOX VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ZEIGT POTENTE ANTI-KREBS-EIGENSCHAFTEN
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
DGAP-News: As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing ...
DGAP-News: In einer Art Weltpremiere hat Nouveau Monde eine Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Caterpillar für die ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Office Depot Europe verkauft den ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG erzielt aus erfolgreicher Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:34 Uhr
Annahmefrist für Deutsche-Wohnen-Übernahme durch Vonovia läuft
07:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien (deutsch)
07:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
22.06.21
WDH/GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Klimaschutz auf Mieterkosten - Missstimmung in Berlin
22.06.21
GESAMT-ROUNDUP: Klimaschutz auf Mieterkosten - Missstimung in Berlin
22.06.21
ROUNDUP: Mieter-Entlastung beim CO2-Preis gekippt - Verbände und Grüne wütend
22.06.21
ROUNDUP: Klimaschutz auf Mieterkosten? Soziale Vermieter besorgt
21.06.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Positive Wende nach Dax-Tief seit einem Monat
21.06.21
Vonovia-Aktie bald über der 200-Tage-Linie? Tipp der Woche
20.06.21
Vonovia-Aktie: Ideal bei Inflation?