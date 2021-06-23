Santhera Announces Phase 4 LEROS Trial with Raxone Met Primary Endpoint in Patients with Leber’s Hereditary Optic Neuropathy



Pratteln, Switzerland, June 23, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces positive topline results from its long-term Phase 4 LEROS study with Raxone (idebenone) in the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). The primary endpoint, proportion of eyes with clinically relevant benefit after 12 months treatment with Raxone versus untreated patients from an external control group, was met with high statistical significance (p=0.002). The efficacy data confirm and extend previous findings which demonstrated that Raxone can prevent further vision loss and promote recovery of vision in LHON patients.

“Raxone represents an indispensable therapy for patients with LHON and still today is the first and only medicine approved for this condition,” said Dario Eklund, CEO of Santhera. “The strong evidence of efficacy will also support market access in countries where this is not yet the case, allowing patients who have no therapeutic alternative to benefit from treatment with Raxone.”

Santhera holds the EU marketing authorization for Raxone (idebenone) and out-licensed rights to the product outside North America and France for the treatment of LHON to Chiesi Group. Subject to the achievement of certain commercial milestones for Raxone, Santhera is entitled to contingent variable near- to mid-term milestone payments from Chiesi Group of up to EUR 49 million.

LEROS, a Phase 4 externally-controlled open-label intervention study, was designed to confirm the efficacy of Raxone in patients with LHON after 12 months of treatment and to further assess the long-term efficacy and safety of Raxone over 24 months (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02774005). The study, which was designed with guidance and approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), together with the natural history data collection used as an external control, were part of a post-authorization commitment.

The positive results confirm and extend earlier findings from the double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled RHODOS trial ([1], ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT00747487) and data from an Expanded Access Program (also part of the post-authorization commitment), which both showed clinically relevant beneficial responses to Raxone in patients with LHON [2]. Treatment benefit manifests as a clinically relevant stabilization (CRS) or a clinically relevant recovery (CRR) of visual acuity or both [3].