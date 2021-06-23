OSLO, Norway, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure, The Bladder Cancer Company, announces the publication of a study in the journal Urologic Oncology. The study objective was to determine the estimated budget impact to practices that incorporate blue light cystoscopy (BLC) with hexaminolevulinate HCl (HAL) for the surveillance of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the clinic setting.

The study utilizes real world data from a large Academic Hospital Urology practice in the U.S. to estimate the net cost when Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview is utilized for both surveillance and TURBT* in all NMIBC patients based on National Medicare Reimbursement rates alone. The objective of this budget impact model was to quantify the impact of using BLC with HAL when used in patients who were undergoing cystoscopy for the detection of NMIBC, including carcinoma in situ (CIS), among patients suspected or known to have lesion(s). The model compared the costs and outcomes of two different scenarios in NMIBC: white light cystoscopy (WLC) in the ofﬁce, followed by WLC during TURBT, versus BLC in the ofﬁce, followed by BLC during TURBT.In a simulated facility with 50 newly diagnosed bladder cancer patients, the model illustrates that the additional use of BLC in surveillance identified 9 additional recurrences over two years compared to WLC alone. Use of flexible BLC for surveillance marginally increased costs to the practice, with a net difference of $0.76 per cystoscopy over 2 years.

This study illustrates how the inclusion of BLC with Cysview throughout the continuum of care in NMIBC patients results in improved detection, and therefore improved patient risk stratification, without impacting overall cost in a Hospital outpatient setting.

"This model analyzes how incorporation of Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview impacts the cost to a practice in the continuum of care of NMIBC patients. We found that a practice's patients could experience the benefits of earlier detection and improved risk stratification without a significant cost burden experienced by the practice. I believe future studies examining the economic impact of Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview are warranted and would further elucidate the direct and long-term cost benefits in the diagnosis, treatment and management of NMIBC patients," said Dr. Stephen B. Williams, MD, MS, FACS Chief of Urology, Professor (Tenured) of Urology and Radiology, Robert Earl Cone Professorship, Director of Urologic Oncology, Director of Urologic Research, Co-Director of the Surgical Outcomes Research Division, and lead author of the study.