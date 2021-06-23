checkAd

New article published in Urologic Oncology Macro and Microeconomics of Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 07:47  |  34   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure, The Bladder Cancer Company, announces the publication of a study in the journal Urologic Oncology. The study objective was to determine the estimated budget impact to practices that incorporate blue light cystoscopy (BLC) with hexaminolevulinate HCl (HAL) for the surveillance of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) in the clinic setting.

The study utilizes real world data from a large Academic Hospital Urology practice in the U.S. to estimate the net cost when Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview is utilized for both surveillance and TURBT* in all NMIBC patients based on National Medicare Reimbursement rates alone. The objective of this budget impact model was to quantify the impact of using BLC with HAL when used in patients who were undergoing cystoscopy for the detection of NMIBC, including carcinoma in situ (CIS), among patients suspected or known to have lesion(s). The model compared the costs and outcomes of two different scenarios in NMIBC: white light cystoscopy (WLC) in the ofﬁce, followed by WLC during TURBT, versus BLC in the ofﬁce, followed by BLC during TURBT.In a simulated facility with 50 newly diagnosed bladder cancer patients, the model illustrates that the additional use of BLC in surveillance identified 9 additional recurrences over two years compared to WLC alone. Use of flexible BLC for surveillance marginally increased costs to the practice, with a net difference of $0.76 per cystoscopy over 2 years. 

This study illustrates how the inclusion of BLC with Cysview throughout the continuum of care in NMIBC patients results in improved detection, and therefore improved patient risk stratification, without impacting overall cost in a Hospital outpatient setting.

"This model analyzes how incorporation of Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview impacts the cost to a practice in the continuum of care of NMIBC patients. We found that a practice's patients could experience the benefits of earlier detection and improved risk stratification without a significant cost burden experienced by the practice. I believe future studies examining the economic impact of Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview are warranted and would further elucidate the direct and long-term cost benefits in the diagnosis, treatment and management of NMIBC patients," said Dr. Stephen B. Williams, MD, MS, FACS Chief of Urology, Professor (Tenured) of Urology and Radiology, Robert Earl Cone Professorship, Director of Urologic Oncology, Director of Urologic Research, Co-Director of the Surgical Outcomes Research Division, and lead author of the study.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New article published in Urologic Oncology Macro and Microeconomics of Blue Light Cystoscopy with Cysview in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer OSLO, Norway, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Photocure, The Bladder Cancer Company, announces the publication of a study in the journal Urologic Oncology. The study objective was to determine the estimated budget impact to practices that incorporate …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IoT partners Pycom and 1NCE cut costs of full-stack IoT with an all-in offering starting at 1 Euro
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Alkermes Announces Former Professional Baseball Player, CC Sabathia, as Spokesperson for Alcohol ...
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - ...
Natura &Co gives first annual update on Commitment to Life 2030 Sustainability Vision
Cloud Kitchen Market Size Worth $139.37 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 12.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Oppression to emancipation: British-Indian author launches gripping debut novel, "The Granddaughter Project"
Rising Demand for Dietary Supplements Enabling Growth in Chitosan Market at 14.3% CAGR: Future Market Insights
Alfasigma acquires the European license for bentracimab from PhaseBio
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Irish Whiskey Market to Reach $7.67 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 9.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Takeda Pharmaceuticals Marks its 240th Founding Anniversary
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
Norgine B.V. enters into exclusive distribution agreement for the commercialisation of PLENVU in ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus