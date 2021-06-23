checkAd

DGAP-News Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Continued positive development

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.06.2021, 07:53  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Continued positive development

23.06.2021 / 07:53
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Continued positive development
Oil production above expectations/Strong results of securities portfolio

Mannheim. At the end of the first half of the year, Deutsche Rohstoff AG provides an update on the development of its business:

  • Oil and gas production in the USA continued to develop very positively. A total of about 1,210,000 BOE (570,000 BO) were produced until the end of May. This means that production to date was around 16% percent above plan.
  • Drilling from the Knight well pad was completed on schedule at the end of May. It is anticipated that well completion will start in mid-July. Production is still expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cub Creek drilled 12 wells with 2.25 miles of horizontal length. Cub Creek's working interest in the wells is 86%. Total capital expenditures are estimated to be USD 60 million.
  • Cub Creek has entered into hedging contracts for both existing production and anticipated Knight production. For the remainder of 2021, around 380,000 barrels are hedged at around USD 50, and for 2022 to date, 390,000 barrels are hedged at around USD 58 per barrel.
  • The securities portfolio consisting of oil and gas and gold stocks continues to deliver very good results. In the 2nd quarter, gains of EUR 3.0 million have been realized so far. In addition, there are unrealized gains in the amount of EUR 6.4 million. In the 1st quarter, profits in the amount of EUR 8.5 million were realized.

The company is planning to publish its preliminary half-year figures by mid-July and the full half-year report by mid-August.

Mannheim, 23 June 2021

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and sells attractive raw material deposits in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas deposits in the USA. Metals such as gold and tungsten complete the portfolio. Further information can be found at www.rohstoff.de

Contact
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO
Phone +49 621 490 817 0
info@rohstoff.de


23.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1210887

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1210887  23.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1210887&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetDeutsche Rohstoff Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Meldungen, Analysen, Meinungen

Diskussion: BYD, Varta, Deutsche Rohstoff: Das sind die Aktien der Zukunft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Continued positive development DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Continued positive development 23.06.2021 / 07:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Continued positive …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.: ACCUTOX VON DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS ZEIGT POTENTE ANTI-KREBS-EIGENSCHAFTEN
DGAP-News: Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC ERWEITERT HANDELSPORTFOLIO FÜR ERFAHRENE ANLEGER MIT ...
DGAP-News: As a World First, Nouveau Monde Has Signed a Collaboration Agreement with Caterpillar for the ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Office Depot Europe verkauft den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The Social Chain AG: The Social Chain AG is assessing options of an uplisting including a listing ...
DGAP-News: In einer Art Weltpremiere hat Nouveau Monde eine Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Caterpillar für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
DGAP-News: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-Adhoc: BIKE24 sets final price for private placement at EUR 15.00 per share
DGAP-News: BIKE24 legt endgültigen Preis für Privatplatzierung auf EUR 15,00 pro Aktie fest
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag für Mehrheitsbeteiligung an der ...
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG lädt zur außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung ein: Vorratsbeschlüsse über ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
Quantum Battery Metals Corp. - Aktie generiert mit exzellenten News frische Kaufsignale.
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Weiterhin positiver Verlauf des Geschäftsjahres (deutsch)
07:53 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Weiterhin positiver Verlauf des Geschäftsjahres
21.06.21
(Wie sehr) wird die Deutsche Rohstoff AG zum Profiteur der Energiewende?
09.06.21
Egbert Prior: Deutsche Rohstoff dreht den Ölhahn auf
04.06.21
Nordex, Deutsche Rohstoff AG, Nikola – Enorm Luft nach oben!