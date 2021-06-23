checkAd

Aircall, now valued above $1bn, raises $120M in Series D funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 08:00   

Funding will advance Aircall's market leadership in Cloud Communications industry, ahead of planned IPO

- Including its Series D, Aircall has now raised more than $226 million. Launched in 2014 in France, Aircall is a cloud-based phone system and call center software that integrates seamlessly with popular CRM and helpdesk tools, such as Salesforce, Hubspot, etc.

- This new financing will allow Aircall to fulfill its mission of trailblazing a new era for cloud communications.

- Aircall announces plans to open London office by end of 2021

LONDON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircall, a cloud-based voice platform helping companies across the globe manage millions of customer support and sales calls every day, today announced it has raised $120 million in a series D funding round, bringing the company's total valuation to more than $1 billion. The funding round was led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and joined by most of Aircall's current investors (DTCP, eFounders, Draper Esprit, Adams Street Partners, NextWorld Capital, Gaia Capital Partners), showing their renewed trust in the company's vision.

Aircall was founded in 2014 with the belief that traditional business phone systems were hard to manage, siloed, and required heavy implementation costs and time. In an increasingly virtual world, businesses were lacking an easy-to-use solution that could integrate with other critical business applications, and support the communications needs of a dispersed and flexible workforce.

Over the past year, remote workforces accelerated digital transformation for companies of all sizes and, at the same time, their customers increased their expectations around personalised and convenient services. Aircall helps businesses meet those objectives by integrating its cloud-based solution into leading business softwares like Salesforce, Hubspot, Zendesk, Slack, Intercom and many others. This allows businesses to streamline workflows, providing more efficiency for their teams with better visibility, data and insights into their customers' needs and their teams' performances. Ultimately, the solution allows personalised experiences for their customers. Aircall was built to empower any professional to have richer conversations and to allow the phone channel to be accessible, transparent, and collaborative.

